MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrated Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on Wednesday, March 10. As the nation’s food and nutrition experts, registered dietitian nutritionists are committed to improving the health of their patients, clients and communities.
“We are dedicated to help serve and improve the health of our community with current, science-based information,” said Alissa Bryan, director of Food Services. “We serve our patients in multiple settings. During a hospital admission, we provide a nutrition assessment and education as well as nutritional meals to help with a quick recovery. We see community members on an outpatient basis for weight loss in our Bariatric Office or with other health concerns at our Center for Health and Wellness.
“Our dietitians also meet the nutritional needs of our mature patients in the Long Term Facility with thorough and consistent nutritional care. Essentially, nutrition is vital at every point in the life cycle and we are here to help and serve the community in any way we can.”
