MURRAY – The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital will host a virtual telethon “Call Out Cancer” Oct.19 – 23 on the MCCH Facebook page.
The Facebook Live event will last for an hour nightly from 5-6 p.m. The telethon will feature different personalities and nightly entertainment.
The funds raised will go directly to the Enduring Hope Campaign to build a new Regional Cancer Center.
In addition, entertainment will include Sixforty1, Playhouse in the Park, Kayla Little, Melanie Davis and Fate McAfee, Todd Hill, Brent Webster and more.
Matching sponsors for the virtual telethon include the following: McConnell Insurance, CFSB and Pella
The Enduring Hope “Call Out Cancer” telethon will support the building of a new regional cancer center to care for families within our region. The funds will support new cancer technology including a new linear accelerator, chemotherapy room, and infusion center.
“Although 2020 has looked a little different…we’re moving forward in the fight against cancer and now more than ever, we understand the importance of staying close to home for treatment. We’re asking for your help to build a new cancer center,” said Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH.
Door prizes for each donation may include coolers, tumblers and various MCCH logo merchandise.
