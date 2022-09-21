MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Rehab Services Department is recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Week, which is Sept. 18-24.
“Falls continue to be a national public health concern,” MCCH said in a news release. “… A simple fall can change your life. If you fall, you could break a bone, like thousands of older adults do every year. A break can be the start of more serious problems such as permanent disability and loss of independence.
According to the national Institute on Aging, more than one in four people age 65 years or older who fall each year, MCCH said. Many people think that falls are a normal part of aging, but the the truth is, they are not. Most falls can be prevented, and people can lower their risk of falling by using the following tips:
• Talk with your health care provider about your fall risk and medication side effects
• Make your home safer by using night-lights, installing grab bars in the bathroom, remove tripping hazards and secure carpet to the floors.
• Get your vision and hearing checked annually and update your eyeglasses.
• Find a good balance and exercise program to stay strong and flexible.
• Talk to your family members to enlist their support in taking simple steps to stay safe.
• Take the National Council on Aging’s Falls Free CheckUp to get a personalized over view of your falls risk and ways to remediate your risks so you can stay healthy and protected. Go to https://bit.ly/Falls-CheckUp and answer 12 easy questions to see how you can maintain your independence and stay falls free.
