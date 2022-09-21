MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Rehab Services Department is recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Week, which is Sept. 18-24.

“Falls continue to be a national public health concern,” MCCH said in a news release. “… A simple fall can change your life. If you fall, you could break a bone, like thousands of older adults do every year. A break can be the start of more serious problems such as permanent disability and loss of independence.