MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Sleep Disorders Center has now been operating for two decades.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep, and this comes at a heavy price to economic performance. A Rand Corporation study found that the consequences of insufficient sleep — lost productivity and comorbidities like heart disease, stroke and hypertension — collectively cost the United States economy between $280 billion and $411 billion each year.
With a lack of quality sleep being a risk factor to so many chronic diseases, it might be appropriate for this topic to be raised to the same levels as high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, physical inactivity and overeating, MCCH said in a news release.
“Everyone feels sleepy at times,” MCCH said. “However, when sleepiness interferes with daily routines and activities, or reduces the ability to function, it is called ‘problem sleepiness.’ Problem sleepiness occurs when patients don’t get enough sleep because of primary sleep disorders (such as obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs syndrome or narcolepsy), other medical conditions (such as chronic bronchitis or congestive heart failure) or lifestyle factors (such as shift work). Sleepy persons exhibit levels of impairment that range from poor functioning at home, school or work, to potentially life-threatening automobile crashes and industrial accidents.
