MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Sleep Disorders Center has now been operating for two decades.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep, and this comes at a heavy price to economic performance. A Rand Corporation study found that the consequences of insufficient sleep — lost productivity and comorbidities like heart disease, stroke and hypertension — collectively cost the United States economy between $280 billion and $411 billion each year.