MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center in Murray has received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
To receive accreditation a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel facility and equipment policies and procedures data acquisition patient care and quality assurance. Additionally the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine accredited a sleep disorders center for the first time in 1977. Today there are more than 2500 AASM-accredited sleep centers across the country.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians researchers and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality patient-centered care through advocacy education strategic research and practice standards.
For more information about the Sleep Disorders Center at MCCH, call the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381.
