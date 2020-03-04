MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Urologist, Dr. Chris Stanczyk, is now utilizing the latest in lithotripsy treatment of kidney stones in Urology by using laser technology by the name of MOSES.TM
For the last 30 years, holmium lasers and fibers have been clinically proven as the gold-standard modality for the treatment of urinary stones. Released by Lumenis a few years ago, MOSES is a revolutionary, patent-protected technology that optimizes holmium energy transmission using a unique pulse modulation. The benefits of MOSES for urinary stones treatment have demonstrated a 20% reduction in procedure time, 25% improvement in fragmentation efficiency, and 60% reduction in stone retropulsion.
This superior treatment technique has already demonstrated advantages of shorter procedure time, reduced anesthesia exposure, and more efficient stone fragmentation and dusting. Refinements in these variables will correlate to improved patient care.
“We are excited to enhance and expand the value of the MOSES Technology for our patients,” said Dr. Stanczyk. “Together with our partners in the professional community, we are committed to furthering the benefits of this breakthrough technology and improving the standard of care in urology.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital is a 152-licensed bed medical center located at 803 Poplar Street in Murray, Kentucky. The hospital has been serving the medical and health care needs of the Western Kentucky area for over 100 years. Murray Hospital specializes in such major areas as women’s services, surgery, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, psychiatric services, emergency services and more. Murray-Calloway County Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency.
