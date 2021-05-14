MURRAY — As part of last week’s observance of National Nurses Week, Murray-Calloway County Hospital nurse Davey Vincent provided a personal testimony about what it means to be a nurse.
Here are his thoughts:
“I started as a new grad nurse in the CCU here at MCCH nearly 4 1/2 years ago, working alongside my mom and my aunt. Since then, my coworkers have become my closest of friends.
“I love being a nurse because not only do I get to care for so many people in our community, but I get to be there for them and support them through some of their most difficult times. I’ve had the opportunity to see people recover from their most critical illnesses and also have the privilege to hold the hands of others in their last moments.”
“Now, being a nursing supervisor, I’m able to help in a different way. I still get to care for patients, but I’m also able to be a resource person to my fellow MCCH employees and assist in many areas of the hospital. It is because of the close-knit and family-centered atmosphere that I plan to continue to advance in my hopefully long career here at MCCH.”
