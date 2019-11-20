MURRAY — On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m., Murray-Calloway County Hospital will hold the 35th Annual Service of Remembrance at First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.
The Service of Remembrance is held every year as a way to remember loved ones who have passed away during the year at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Spring Creek Health Care, and in Hospice. The service is held at a different location each year throughout Calloway County.
MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert related that the program will include a reading of the names of patients who have passed since Nov. 1, 2018 through Oct. 31, 2019. Special music and a time of remembrance will be included in the ceremony. Chaplain Lambert will present a devotional reflection and a candle lighting will conclude the service.
“It is a privilege to organize this service each year for the families of patients we have cared for through the hospital’s services,” said Chaplain Lambert. “Because this service is held between two of the most celebrated holidays of the year, it often brings back many memories of loved ones to those in attendance.”
Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service, and everyone is encouraged to attend.
For more information on the Service of Remembrance, contact Kerry Lambert, Chaplain, Pastoral Care at MCCH, at 270-762-1274.
