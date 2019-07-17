MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital to host a Meet and Greet to give the community an opportunity to meet the newest providers.
The event will take place on Thursday, July 18th from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at the Murray Woman’s Club. The community is invited to stop by and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and dessert.
The following providers will be at the event:
• Dr. Zuhair Ghanem, Hematology and Oncology, Oncology & Hematology of Murray
• Dr. Myra Irvin, Internal Medicine at Murray Medical Associates
• Dr. Joshua Scearce, Family Medicine at Murray Medical Associates
• Dr. Austin McCuiston, Pathology, Murray-Calloway County Hospital
To RSVP or for more information, call 270-762-1583 or email marketing@murrayhospital.org.
