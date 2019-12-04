MURRAY — Dr. Steven Trevathan, Urologist, has announced his retirement from Murray-Calloway County Hospital set for December 2019.
Trevathan received his Medical Degree from the University of Louisville. He began his career at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in November of 1986. He has been Board Certified by the American Board of Urology since 1991. He completed a general surgery internship and urology resident training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
He has served in many capacities over the years including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Medical Staff.
“I am grateful for the privilege to practice medicine in this area for the past several years. I have had a lot of respect for my colleagues, nurses, staff, administration and hospital boards. Murray-Calloway County Hospital has been a special place to practice regarding personal, motivated and efficient care. Finally, I wish to express my appreciation and best wishes to my patients,” said Trevathan.
In his retirement, Trevathan and his wife Betsy will be residing in Murray. Trevathan officially retired on Monday.
