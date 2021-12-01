MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital said it is pleased to welcome Angela Acree, APRN, to Murray Cardiology Associates.
She obtained her Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University, where she was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
She previously worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) in MCCH’s labor and delivery department and transferred to work at Murray Cardiology Associates on Nov. 29.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and attending her daughters sporting events. She lives in Cadiz with her husband, Aaron, and her daughter, Aliviah.
