MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Rebecca Craig, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Dr. Craig completed her medical degree at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee and completed her residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. She continued her education by becoming Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
She previously worked as an OB/GYN at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, South Carolina where she served as Chairman of the Department since 2012. Dr. Craig has over 13 years’ experience in delivering obstetrics and gynecologic care to women.
Dr. Craig will join Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the practice of Women’s Health of Murray. If you have any questions, please contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
