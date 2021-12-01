MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital said it is pleased to welcome Christina Darnell, MSN, FNP-BC, to Women’s Health of Murray.
She obtained her Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University, where she graduated cum laude and was on the dean’s list, and received her undergraduate degree from Murray State University.
She currently works as a Registered Nurse (RN) at Fresenius Kidney Care in Murray and has been at RN on a Medical Surgical Unit as well as a CNA at Spring Creek Healthcare.
She is married to Matt, her husband of eight years, and they have two boys, Max and Ty. In her spare time, she enjoys trips to the park with her boys, gardening and visiting the beach.
