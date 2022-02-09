MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes Karen Ellis, community education manager for the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit.
Ellis will be educating the community and area providers about the GBH program. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in religion and sociology from Union University and is currently working on her master’s degree in human services. She has worked in various health care settings, including home health and long term care, and she has 21 years of experience in Hospice.
She is married and the mother of five children and has two grandchildren. She has five dogs, and in her spare time, she enjoys camping, spending time with family and playing the piano. She is also a Tennessee Volunteers fan.
