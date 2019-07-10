MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes Bobbi Anderson, MSN, FNP-C to Murray Medical Associates.
Anderson graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois with a bachelor of science in nursing and completed her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden. She completed 323 clinical hours at Murray Medical Associates, where she decided to take a permanent position.
She has also worked at Lourdes Hospital (now Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital) in Paducah as a staff/surgical nurse since 2010 and previously at MCCH from 2008-2010. She is member of the American and Kentucky Nurses Association, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and the Association of Pre and Perinatal Practitioners and Nurse- Midwives.
In her spare time, Anderson enjoys spending time with family and friends, kayaking and playing guitar/singing. She is married to Auston Anderson. They have four children, JoAnna, Garrett, Breana and Nathaniel, and one grandson (Ryan).
Murray Medical Associates located in the MCCH Medical Arts Building at 300 S. Eighth St., 480 West Wing. For more information contact the MCCH marketing department at 270-762-1381.
