MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Zuhair Ghanem, MD, to Oncology and Hematology of Murray.
Dr. Ghanem graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology in Amman, Jordan, with his Doctor of Medicine. He completed a Hematology/Medical Oncology fellowship at Howard University Hospital, in Washington, D.C., as well as training at Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, National Institutes of Health and Johns Hopkins University’s Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Ghanem also completed a Geriatrics Fellowship at the Arizona Center on Aging, at the University of Arizona, Tucson.
He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, American Geriatrics Society, and American College of Physicians.
In his spare time, Dr. Ghanem enjoys fishing, hiking, photography and travel.
Dr. Ghanem is accepting patients at Oncology & Hematology of Murray, located on the second floor of the MCCH North Tower, 803 Poplar St. To make an appointment, call 270-762-1597, or for more information contact the marketing department at 270-762-1381.
