MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Ali Homayuni, MD, interventional cardiologist who is focused on carotid and vascular disease.
Dr. Homayuni completed his medical degree at State University of New York Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and completed his residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Internal Medicine. He continued his education by becoming board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine/endovascular medicine and echocardiography.
He previously worked as an Interventional Cardiologist with Cardiosolutions in Hazard and prior to his most recent role worked as the director of Interventional Cardiology at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi in McComb, Mississippi for 10 years. Homayuni was recognized by Castle Connolly and America’s Top Doctors.
He has been married to his wife, Alexandra, for 35 years and they have four children. During his spare time, he enjoys biking, hunting, fishing and working out at the gym.
Homayuni will join Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the practice of Murray Cardiology Associates to lead the Murray Heart and Vascular program. Anyone with any questions can contact the MCCH marketing department at 270-762-1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
