MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) said it is pleased to welcome Nick Johnson, APRN, to West Kentucky Surgical and Bariatric Solutions.
Johnson obtained his master’s degree from Chamberlain University and his undergraduate Bachelor of Science in nursing from Murray State University. He had wanted to return to Murray State for his advanced degree but with having a large family and the need to continue working full-time, he said Chamberlain was a better fit.
He has worked as a Registered Nurse in the Surgery Department at MCCH since 2010 in various roles including a RN on the med/surg unit, in the role of the circulating nurse in surgery, as well as, in outpatient surgery and in the post-anesthesia care unit. Before his time as a RN he worked as an ED technician beginning in 2008.
Johnson enjoys activities with his family, and now that his studies are complete he will get used to having spare time again. Nick is married to Corrie and they have 5 beautiful daughters that provide them with an abundance of laughs and good times as well as keeping them very busy.
“I’ve been with MCCH since 2008 and in that time have worn many hats and worked in several departments alongside many terrific people. While working through my graduate studies I’d considered the possible need to relocate as there have been many wonderful new NPs and PAs to come on board and fill many openings, and I’m very thankful to MCCH and Dr. Swain for choosing me to continue my career here at home.”
