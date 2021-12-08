MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital said it is pleased to welcome Chase McClard,
PA-C, to Murray Medical Associates.
McClard obtained his Bachelor of Science in biology from Murray State University and continued his education by completing his Master of Science in physician assistant studies from the Bethel University Physician Assistant Program.
He has worked as a CNA at Spring Creek Health Care Nursing and Rehab and has done several rotations in family medicine, emergency medicine, OB-GYN, general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics and internal medicine.
McClard is married to Alex Arnett from Calloway County. They live in Lynn Grove, and they attend Journey Church in Murray. In his spare time, he enjoys hanging out with friends and family, hunting and football.
