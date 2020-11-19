MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital has welcomed Dr. Karomibal Mejia, interventional cardiologist, who is focused on carotid, coronary and vascular disease.
Dr. Mejia completed his medical degree at Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic and completed his residency at Bronx Lebanon & Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, in internal medicine. He continued his education by completing a cardiology fellowship and an interventional / endovascular cardiology fellowship at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and is as well-registered physician in vascular ultrasound interpretation.
He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Society of Vascular Medicine and the American Medical Association.
He and his wife, Belisa, have one child. During his spare time, he enjoys reading, biking and going to the gym.
Dr. Mejia will join Dr. Ali Homayuni at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the practice of Murray Cardiology Associates to lead the Murray Heart and Vascular program. For more information, please contact the Marketing Department at 270.762.1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
