MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Sarah LaShae Petty, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, to Murray Medical Associates.
Petty obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice and completed her Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in August of 2019, as well as her Registered Nurse degree in 2015 from Murray State University.
She most recently worked as an APRN in the primary care area of practice and has now joined Murray Medical Associates to work in a similar capacity.
In her spare time, she enjoys camping, crafting and traveling.
