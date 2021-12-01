MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital said it is pleased to welcome Whitney Pugh, PA-C, to Women’s Health of Murray.
Pugh obtained her Bachelor of Science in health and human performance from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She went on to complete her Master of Science in physician assistant studies from the Bethel University Physician Assistant Program.
She has worked as a physical therapy technician and has done several rotations in family medicine, emergency medicine, OB-GYN, general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics and internal medicine.
She is married to her husband, Evan, and is from Paris, Tennessee. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, cooking, and being at Kentucky Lake. Her favorite part of working in Murray is the huge support of the community, the cute, local shops, and the sweet people with whom she works.
