MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Sierra Williams-Barnhart, APRN to Oncology and Hematology of Murray.
Williams-Barnhart graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor of science in nursing and completed her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Indiana Wesleyan University.
She completed over 700 clinic hours and previously worked as a registered nurse/case manager at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, and Spring Creek Health Care prior. In her new role, she will work as the nurse practitioner in Oncology & Hematology of Murray alongside Dr. Ghanem. She will plan care and provide follow up care to cancer patients in our region.
“I am a Murray native and have worked for MCCH for almost 9 years. I am excited to be in this new role, providing care to a special population with Dr. Ghanem and I look forward to providing that care for years to come,” she said.
In her spare time, Sierra enjoys arts and crafts, attending her kids’ sporting events (T-ball and gymnastics) and going to Disneyworld. She is married to husband Stanley and they have three children — Sawyer, 7, Emelia, 5, and Willa, 5 months.
Williams-Barnhart, APRN has joined Oncology and Hematology of Murray located in the MCCH North Tower. For more information, contact the Marketing Department of MCCH at 270-762-1381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.