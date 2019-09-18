MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Angela Williams, PA-C to Murray Medical Associates.
Williams graduated from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee with a bachelor of science in biology and completed her master of science in physician assistant studies in 2017.
She has worked at Dube Orthopaedics in Nashville, Tennessee and will be working at the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic, which opened Aug 26.
In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, cooking, traveling and spending time with friends and family. She lives in Murray with her two rescue black Labrador retriever mixes.
Williams has joined Murray Medical Associates located in the MCCH Medical Arts Building at 300 S. Eighth St., 480 West Wing. For more information contact the Marketing Department of MCCH at 270-762-1381.
