MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Jasmine McClain as the July 2021 Employee of the Month.
McClain is the endoscopy registration associate. She has served two years at MCCH.
Jasmine’s co-workers shared these comments:
“Jasmine is always helpful and kind, and has a positive attitude. She fosters positivity and unity in our department. She has a great rapport with coworkers and physicians.”
“Jasmine always has a positive attitude. She works with our team in Endoscopy and is very helpful. She tirelessly does things for others. Jasmine is kind and helpful to patients and coworkers.
“Jasmine is a hard worker. She is great with patients and is very helpful to the endoscopy department. She goes above and beyond her job title and deserves recognition for her hard work. “
“Very friendly with patients and coworkers. Always offering to help.”
