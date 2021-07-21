MCCH Employee of the Month

Jasmine McClain, July Murray-Calloway County Hospital Employee of the Month, left, is pictured with MCCH’s CEO, Jerry Penner

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Jasmine McClain as the July 2021 Employee of the Month. 

McClain is the endoscopy registration associate. She has served two years at MCCH. 

Jasmine’s co-workers shared these comments: 

“Jasmine is always helpful and kind, and has a positive attitude. She fosters positivity and unity in our department. She has a great rapport with coworkers and physicians.” 

“Jasmine always has a positive attitude. She works with our team in Endoscopy and is very helpful. She tirelessly does things for others. Jasmine is kind and helpful to patients and coworkers. 

“Jasmine is a hard worker. She is great with patients and is very helpful to the endoscopy department. She goes above and beyond her job title and deserves recognition for her hard work. “

“Very friendly with patients and coworkers. Always offering to help.”   