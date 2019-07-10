PADUCAH — The Elder Abuse Prevention Council of the Purchase Area will host a forum, starting at 9:30 a.m. on July 26 at the McCracken County Public Library in downtown Paducah.
The event is free and will feature door prizes and refreshments for the audience. The venue will be library’s large community room on the second floor near the children’s book section.
Several topics will be discussed during this event.
There will be “Caregiver Stress & Coping Skills” with Frank Queen, a chaplain with Paducah’s Lourdes Hospice program. Also offered will be “Consumer Scams and What to Do” with Kathie Hunt of the Paducah Senior Center, as well as “Signs & Statistics on Elder Abuse” by Susan Caldwell-Black, long-term care ombudsman with the Purchase Area Development District.
The final topic discussed in the session will be “Elder Bullying” by Teresa Thompson, community manager for Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a friend.
Statistics show that 58.5 percent of all elder abuse cases are from neglect. The next-highest percentage after that is 15.7 percent and that is from physical abuse with 12.3 percent of the cases being from financial exploitation.
