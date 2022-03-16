PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Scott Whitby welcomed Dr. Tiffany N. McCutcheon as the board’s newest member at the December meeting.
McCutcheon, a Paris native, is the coordinator of student services at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT). She joined TCAT after a 10-year stint at Bethel University in McKenzie where she served in the Financial Aid Department. She went to Bethel after working for the Tennessee Career Center in Paris from 2006-2011.
Prior to working at the Tennessee Career Center, McCutcheon worked at the Mid-South Credit Bureau in Paris from 2003-06.
McCutcheon graduated from Murray State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She earned her Master of Business Administration from Bethel in 2009 before earning her Doctor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Social Impact Management from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2019.
During her career, McCutcheon has taught in-classroom as well as online business courses for Bethel University where she is currently an adjunct faculty member.
McCutcheon was selected by the Henry County Commission to serve as a Board of Trustees member for the county-owned facility.
