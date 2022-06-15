PADUCAH – In recognition of June’s National CPR & AED Awareness Week observance, the American Heart Association and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital present “Community of Lifesavers: A CPR Awareness Community Conversation.”
This free, virtual event takes place at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, over Zoom. To register for this free event, visit the AHA’s Facebook event page at facebook.com/heartkentucky.
Panelists and topics include:
• Mercy Health Physician and structural cardiologist Simone Fearon, MD, who will address the differences between a heart attack and cardiac arrest and hands-only vs. traditional CPR
• Emergency Medicine Physician and Mercy Health - Kentucky’s Interim Chief Clinical Officer Brett Bechtel, MD, who will note why it’s important to learn CPR, discuss when to use CPR or an AED and walk attendees through a hands-only CPR demonstration
• Former EMT Kerry Brandon, who will discuss how CPR saved his life
When it comes to cardiac events, a strong chain of survival, including CPR and defibrillation, are critical to someone’s survival. When delivered immediately, CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. Defibrillation, often administered with an AED is an electric current delivered to the heart used to treat certain types of cardiac arrest.
This community conversation will bring you up-to-speed with the latest information on AEDs and CPR. Attendees will learn:
• How a newer form of CPR, hands-only CPR, can save a life
• Common questions and misconceptions around CPR
• The effectiveness of hands-only CPR
• How to train someone on hands-only CPR
• Tips and strategies to support health and wellness with resources from the American Heart Association and Mercy Health
