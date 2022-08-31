PADUCAH – The Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes will presents the 23rd annual Golf Open at the Country Club of Paducah, 6500 Turnberry Drive, on Monday, Sept. 12.
The annual Golf Open is one of the Foundation’s largest fundraisers. All proceeds from this year’s event go toward hospital care.
The morning ﬂight begins at 7:30 a.m., followed the afternoon ﬂight at 1:30 p.m. Registration includes greens fees and cart, breakfast, lunch and course refreshments, special outing gifts and a chance to win prizes.
The deadline to register is Sept. 5 and prices start at $850 for a team of four for the morning flight and $1,000 for a team of four for the afternoon flight. To register, call the Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes at 270-444-2387 or email Jessica Toren at jtoren@mercy.com.
