PADUCAH – Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is making it easy to get your flu shot this year. Flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor’s visits, and hospitalizations. Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever.
Mercy Health will be offering free flu clinics throughout the region on the following dates:
• Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m., Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah.
• Friday, Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mayfield Plaza Parking Lot, off Paris Road, Mayfield.
• Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Purchase Area Health Expo, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah.
• Thursday, Oct. 21, 3-4:30 p.m., Marshall County Resiliency Center, 1012 Main Street, Suite C, Benton.
• Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Brook at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah.
Additionally, the Purchase District Health Department and the Graves County Health Department will have COVID vaccines available at all Paducah/McCracken County and Graves County locations. The Health Departments will offer Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those who would like to receive their COVID vaccine as well.
No insurance or pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or RN or LPN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Flu shots are available to anyone at least nine years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Events will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Those who drive will be able to park and stay in their cars. Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced.
“Mercy Health is providing these flu vaccines in order to increase access to care, specifically for uninsured and vulnerable populations,” said Mercy Health’s Director of Community Health Leigh Ann Ballegeer. “The flu shot is more important than ever this year, especially during the current COVID Delta variant surge, in order to decrease flu-related hospitalizations in our local hospitals.”
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received Mission Outreach Program grant funding through the Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation in order to expand its free flu vaccine outreach to underserved populations in our region this fall.
