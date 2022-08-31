PADUCAH – Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has announced dates and locations to get a free flu shot.
Mercy Health said in a news release that flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor visits and hospitalizations. Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, Mercy Health said, “getting vaccinated remains you and your family’s best source of protection against getting sick from the flu.”
Mercy Health will be offering free flu clinics throughout the region on the following dates:
• Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon – Purchase Area Health Expo at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001. In addition to administering flu shots, Mercy Health will also provide free fall prevention screenings and free diabetic foot screenings. The Purchase District Health Department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
• Monday, Sept. 26, 12-2 p.m. – Marshall County Library at Benton, 1150 Birch St., Benton, KY 42025
• Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003. In addition to flu shots provided by Mercy Health, the Purchase District Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
• Friday, October 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Mayfield Plaza parking lot, 1102 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
No insurance or pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or an RN or LPN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Flu shots are available to anyone at least nine years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Events will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced.
“Mercy Health is providing these flu vaccines in order to increase access to care, specifically for uninsured and vulnerable populations,” said Mercy Health Director of Community Health Leigh Ann Ballegeer. “The flu shot is critical in keeping our community as healthy as possible this winter, including decreasing flu-related hospitalizations.”
In the past two years, Mercy Health’s free flu shot program has provided 1,308 free flu shots to community members throughout the western Kentucky region, the release said.
