PADUCAH – The Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes held its 22nd annual Charity Golf Open on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Country Club of Paducah. Harness Health Partners was the presenting sponsor for the event this year, which drew 35 teams, with 140 golfers and many volunteers participating.
“Thank you to everyone who played, sponsored, and volunteered their time to help make the 22nd annual Charity Golf Open a success,” said Foundation President Jessica Toren. “The generosity we receive from our donors through this event is critical to supporting our community.”
The event raised more than $55,000.
“The tournament is one of our Foundation’s key public fundraising events and would not happen without the support from our sponsors and donors,” said Mercy Health Kentucky Market President Michael Yungmann. “The community uniting year after year for this event allows us to advance our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus by improving the health of our community.”
The team from financial advisory firm Stifel won first place in the morning flight, while the team from silver sponsor Morgan, Trevathan, and Gunn Insurance took the first-place prize in the afternoon.
