PADUCAH – Despite the challenges the pandemic brought to its fundraising efforts, the Auxiliary of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital made a significant donation of equipment and supplies that will benefit patient care, staff well-being and the community.
Those items included:
• Patient room couches, entry furniture and other enhancements for the birthing center
• 25 bedside tables for the intensive care unit and cardiac care unit
• Recliners for intensive care unit rooms
• 23 toilet seat risers for the medical-surgical unit
• Three echocardiography beds and related bases
• Clothing closet supplies and lockers for the behavioral health unit
• The Lisa Lasher Scholarship for future physicians
• A new couch for the doctors’ lounge
Sales from the Gift Shop and special Auxiliary fundraisers are the primary source of funding to grant purchase requests for improving patient care.
“The Gift Shop is blessed with wonderfully talented volunteers, making it a shopping destination for locals and visitors alike,” said Volunteer Services Coordinator Shannon Courtney. “Our volunteers and gift shop manager work hard to keep the shop full of unique and boutique quality merchandise. They also feature one of a kind hand-made pieces made by local artisans. Be sure to stop in this holiday season for ‘Feel Better Flowers,’ that perfect gift or holiday décor. Best of all, you know that your purchases support quality patient care in your community. We are the gift that keeps on giving!”
The Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary was formed in October of 1951 as part of Riverside Hospital of Paducah. The Diocese of Owensboro purchased the hospital in 1959 and the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio arrived in Paducah in September of that year to manage the facility. With the change of ownership came a new name: Lourdes in honor of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Auxiliary moved into the beautiful new hospital when it relocated from downtown its current home at 1530 Lone Oak Road in 1973.
The Auxiliary Volunteers have recorded 829,288 service hours since forming in 1959. The 100-plus volunteers serve in various departments throughout the hospital, greeting arriving patients, transporting them, providing patient information and spiritual care services and operating the visitor shuttle service and gift shop.
The Auxiliary and Volunteer Services teams always welcome new members. To join, call Courtney at 270-444-2552 or email scourtney@mercy.com.
The Auxiliary of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital raises funds for charitable care and capital purchases that help the hospital provide top quality care to the patients it serves. The Auxiliary also awards annual scholarships to talented area students going into health care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.