PADUCAH – We’ve all heard the saying “New Year, New You.” Why not take it to heart and give yourself the gift of good health by quitting smoking?
As part of Mercy Health’s commitment to fostering healthy communities, we’re pleased to announce a series of free smoking cessation classes in 2022. Classes are available virtually and in person and are limited to 20 people.
Smoking cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking lead the program, which offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting.
The first eight session, seven-week series starts in the new year. All classes begin at 4:30 p.m. virtually on Zoom on in person in the Grinnell Board Room at the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building on the following dates:
• Class 1, Thursday Jan. 13
• Class 2, Thursday Jan. 20
• Class 3, Thursday Jan. 27
• Class 4, Thursday Feb. 3
• Class 5, Monday Feb. 7
• Class 6, Thursday Feb. 10
• Class 7, Thursday Feb. 17
• Class 8, Thursday Feb. 24
Other sessions in 2022 will take place April-May, August-September and October-November. Call 270-538-5826 with questions or to register.
