PADUCAH – Lourdes Hospital has partnered with Kentucky CancerLink to combat colon cancer. The partnership will provide screening colonoscopies to eligible uninsured and underinsured Kentucky residents. Funding for the screening program is courtesy of the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program at the Kentucky Department for Public Health which helps address the problem of colon cancer in the Commonwealth.
Colon cancer can be prevented with timely screening, and when found in early stages, can be successfully treated. Through this state-funded program, Kentucky CancerLink will navigate Kentuckians to no-cost colonoscopy at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital for those who meet certain eligibility guidelines. Eligible Kentucky residents must be between 45 and 75 years of age and are uninsured or have an insurance plan that does not cover preventive screenings. Those who qualify and who have a family history of colon cancer, or certain health issues that increase the risk of colon cancer, may be eligible for a colonoscopy before age 45. The program can also cover individuals who do not have Medicare Part B coverage and meet other eligibility guidelines. Financial guidelines and health history can be discussed on an individual basis.
“Kentucky CancerLink provides a wonderful service and so we’re pleased to be partnering with their colonoscopy program,” said John Montville, executive director of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s oncology service line. “This partnership will allow Lourdes to reach the underserved with this important cancer screening, which so closely matches our mission at Mercy Health. Our partnership includes the support of Purchase Anesthesia, PSC, and Pathology Associates of Paducah, PSC, as we all work together to ensure we catch cancer early in everyone regardless of ability to pay.”
“We are committed to catching colorectal cancer early, when it is most successfully treated, and we want to do all we can to get the important tool of the screening colonoscopy to as many eligible people in the communities we serve as possible,” said Dr. Lingaiah Chandrashekar, who provides services as part of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s gastroenterology program. “Working together, our partnership will improve the health of Western Kentucky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.