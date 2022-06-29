PADUCAH – After serving in an interim role, Tennille Rushing, BSN, accepted the position of vice president of operations, Mercy Health Physicians-Kentucky, which was effective June 14.
Rushing brings to her new role more than 20 years of health care experience. She joined Mercy Health as a nursing student in 2001. For the past eight years, Rushing has served as director of quality and clinical integration.
Tennille’s accomplishments as director include receiving level III NCQA recognition for patient centered medical home status across nine primary care and pediatric practices and establishing an infrastructure for the operational design of the medical group, including its clinically integrated network, advanced care transformation, population health strategies, chronic disease management and care coordination.
Additionally, Rushing developed and led Mercy Health Physicians-Kentucky’s Safety and Quality Ambulatory Taskforce, now a systemwide initiative which empowers front-line team members to be involved in change and effective communication strategies.
“Tennille’s strong focus on quality and familiarity with our medical practices qualifies her uniquely to lead our medical group’s operations and I’m pleased she will serve in this capacity,” said Mercy Health-Kentucky President Mike Yungmann.
Rushing earned her associate’s degree in nursing from West Kentucky Community and Technical College and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University.
A native of Chicago, Rushing is the proud mother of three grown children and she and her husband will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary.
Rushing replaces Ian Smith, who transitioned to Mercy Health-Cincinnati earlier this year.
