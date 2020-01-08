PADUCAH — Lourdes Hospital is the presenting sponsor for a free roundtable discussion that will exam the impacts of opioid and substance abuse on employment. The event takes place Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Paducah Chamber of Commerce (200 S. Third St., Paducah).
The roundtable is open to business leaders and owners as well as human resources, workforce, and judicial professionals. The roundtable is an effort of the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center’s Strategic Initiative for Transformational Employment and will feature speakers from a variety of disciplines. Attendees will learn how substance abuse is affecting the workplace and will walk away with a better understanding of current policies, practices and opportunities emerging in the areas of workplace hiring, treatment and prevention.
Lunch will be provided, courtesy of Mercy Health. Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital will also provide Narcan training during the roundtable.
For questions or more information, call the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center at (618) 645-0284. For more information concerning Mercy Health, visit Mercy.com.
