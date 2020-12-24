PADUCAH — John Montville, the executive director of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s oncology service line, has been published in the current edition of Oncology Issues. Oncology Issues is the national publication of the Association of Community Cancer Centers.
Montville’s article in the November/December issue of the magazine is titled “Cold Cap Therapy: 101.” The article details Montville’s experience with cold cap therapy, a scalp-cooling technique that lessens hair loss during chemotherapy. Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital was the first in the region to offer cancer patients cold cap therapy, initiating the program in August of 2019.
Scalp cooling is a simple treatment that can prevent hair loss caused by certain chemotherapy drugs. The therapy incorporates a helmet-like cap, which circulates cold liquid to cool the scalp. The headgear is worn before, during and after each chemotherapy session. The use of scalp cooling has been proven to be effective in preventing chemotherapy-induced hair loss and can result in women retaining much of their hair.
“We’ve had great success with our cold cap therapy program at Lourdes,” said Montville. “Because less chemotherapy medication ends up in the hair follicle’s cells, our patients have retained more of their hair. It was my privilege to be able to tell our story in Oncology Issues. Since the article’s publication, I have had oncology leaders from across the country reaching out to me for help in getting their programs together in hopes that they might see the same successes we’ve had here.”
Montville joined Lourdes in 2017 and has more than 26 years of experience in oncology management and consulting including operation of his own oncology consulting company, Medical Management Group. Montville earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and his marketing degree from the State University of New York in Plattsburgh, New York and is a certified oncology administrator. He is a member of the Association of Community Cancer Centers Guidelines Committee and is a Professional Papers Committee team leader for the American College of Medical Practice Executives. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Medical Practice Executives.
