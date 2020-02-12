PADUCAH — Registration is open for the 10th annual Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon. Mercy Health is proud to once again be the event’s title sponsor. This year’s race takes place Saturday, May 9 during Mother’s Day weekend.
Iron Mom is a co-ed event offering half-marathon and half-marathon relay options for two and four-person teams, as well as a new 5K option. To register, visit paducahironmom.com. The race route begins and ends in downtown at the floodwall murals. The race route takes participants around Paducah including Jefferson Street, The Greenway Trail, Bob Noble Park, and the Downtown Arts District.
Proceeds from the Mercy Health- Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon benefit Family Service Society, a not for profit agency serving as a crisis resource to the residents of Paducah/McCracken County since 1927. Family Service Society provides assistance with food, clothing, medications, dental and utilities to local families in need. Last year’s race raised $61,768.23 for Family Service Society and attracted a record number of participants with 929 runners from 15 different states.
“Every dollar raised by the Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom is used to help our community members; so it means a lot when our community comes together to support this fun event,” said Candace Melloy, Family Service Society Executive Director. “We’re excited for the 10th running of Iron Mom and encourage everyone to join us as we raise funding to provide vital services to families.”
This also will mark the first installment of the new 270 Trifecta Series that will incorporate the Iron Mom event in a points series with the Hoptown Half Marathon in Hopkinsville and the Murray Half Marathon in Murray, all between April and October.
The incentive is to have as many runners compete in all three in a points series, similar to how points are accumulated in the Sprint Cup Series in NASCAR racing.
For more information concerning Mercy Health visit mercy.com.
