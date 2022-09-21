PADUCAH – Despite more and more people quitting smoking, the American Lung Association notes that as of late 2021, Kentucky has the highest number of new cases of lung cancer in the U.S. and among the lowest survival rates in the country. Interestingly enough, Kentucky ranks second in the nation for lung cancer screening, which helps save lives.

To educate the community about lung cancer and what steps you and your loved ones can take to prevent it, including quitting smoking and having a lung cancer screening, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is hosting a free lung cancer community education event. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, outside the Borders Community Room, located on the first floor of the Mercy Health-Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building at 1532 Lone Oak Road in Paducah.