PADUCAH – Despite more and more people quitting smoking, the American Lung Association notes that as of late 2021, Kentucky has the highest number of new cases of lung cancer in the U.S. and among the lowest survival rates in the country. Interestingly enough, Kentucky ranks second in the nation for lung cancer screening, which helps save lives.
To educate the community about lung cancer and what steps you and your loved ones can take to prevent it, including quitting smoking and having a lung cancer screening, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is hosting a free lung cancer community education event. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, outside the Borders Community Room, located on the first floor of the Mercy Health-Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building at 1532 Lone Oak Road in Paducah.
Event attendees will have the chance to walk through the MEGA Lungs exhibit. The MEGA Lungs measure 12 feet high by 15 feet wide by 10 feet long. This large-scale, interactive, educational model of the human lungs helps teach people about the risks, symptoms, nature and causes or various diseases. A team from Mercy Health will be available to give tours of the lung, sign up patients who qualify for low dose CT lung screening and discuss options for quitting smoking and vaping.
At 1 p.m., Mercy Health Physician and pulmonologist Mohamad Khoudoud, MD will discuss advances in:
• Tools to help people quit smoking
• Lung cancer screening, including low dose CT scans which are now available to more people
• Diagnosis, including imaging and bronchoscopy
• Treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy
“The fight against lung cancer is one we can win,” Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director John Montville. “Many things are working together to both decrease the numbers of people getting lung cancer and improve early detection and treatment for those with this disease. Fewer people are smoking, and we have better tools to help smokers quit. The introduction of low dose CT lung cancer screening for qualified smokers and former smokers is a gamechanger in catching lung cancer earlier, when it can be better treated. And we now have available less invasive diagnostic procedures and treatments, including robotic surgery options and immunotherapy. It is a time of change for the better in lung cancer care.”
If you are 50 or older, have a history of smoking over 20 years and if you currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years, you may benefit from an annual lung cancer screening. Using a CT scan, a radiologist can detect lung nodules that may be cancerous. Detecting lung cancer early can provide better health outcomes for patients, so people are encouraged to talk with their physician about lung cancer screening.
“I had no reason to suspect there was anything there and that’s the problem with so many of these kinds of things,” said patient Liz Stocker. “Lung cancer can be small and slow growing and all of sudden, you’ve got a big problem on your hands. If I hadn’t checked, this could have got me in a couple of years. Because the screenings are not invasive and don’t hurt, they are a quick and easy test to go through. Go in and take a look see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.