PADUCAH – In the United States and locally, health care providers note that many young women lack knowledge about puberty and how to manage their menstrual cycle, and those in low-income households may struggle to purchase feminine hygiene products each month. These factors can lead young women to feel shame, fear and anxiety about their periods, directly affecting their mental health and ability to thrive at school and other social environments.

“It’s challenging to talk about periods with young patients who don’t fully understand what’s happening with their bodies and are uncomfortable discussing menstruation,” said Sherri Dicicco, Mercy Health-Paducah OB/GYN nurse practitioner. “We know that many girls are unprepared for this emotionally and many are also left unprepared practically, having limited access to basic feminine hygiene products. There are some who lack social support at home to navigate this natural change in their lives.”