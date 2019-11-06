MURRAY — Murray High School Cheerleaders recently participated in the David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon as a spirit team to cheer on runners in the rain. They were awarded first place in the competition, which is voted on by the runners. As a team, they decided to donate their winnings of $400 back to the Enduring Hope Campaign of the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
“The entire reason we wanted to participate as a team was to show our support and encourage the runners, knowing all the proceeds of this event will help those who fight cancer,” said Stacy Bell, MHS Cheer Coach.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Foundation began Enduring Hope to raise $6 million of the estimated $12 million cost to build the new Regional Cancer Center. The new facility will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
The Foundation supports MCCH and the community through numerous philanthropic opportunities such as the new Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, purchase of new, state-of-the-art medical equipment and more. For more information on how you can contribute to the Enduring Hope Campaign, please call Keith Travis at 270-762-1908.
