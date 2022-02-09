MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Miracle Moments program now has free online childbirth classes for expecting parents that range from labor and delivery to the mother and her postpartum period.
In the first class, new parents will learn about pregnancy when to go to the hospital, the laboring process and more. The second class will teach parents about medical interventions, pain relief options, fetal monitoring, C-sections and more. New parents will explore postpartum and baby safety in the third class. The last class is on how to care for a newborn.
There is a breastfeeding class offered virtual as well. Expectant parents can also schedule a prenatal breastfeeding consult with Victoria Adams, RN, BSN, CLC, Lactation Educator, by calling 270-762-1940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.