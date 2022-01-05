MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Lori Morris as the November 2021 Employee of the Month.
Morris is a Registered Nurse in the Radiology Department and has been caring for patients for nearly 40 years in various areas including: outpatient surgery, labor & delivery, nursery, pacu, and is currently the special procedures coordinator in Radiology.
“I have loved all the areas I have worked and learned new skills in each of them,” Morris said. “I would advise new nurses to learn as many skills as they can because as a nurse you never know what you will need to do next! Nursing is an adventure and a career that you never stop learning. Always treat every patient as you would a member of your own family and you will have a happy, well cared for patient.”
“Have you just ever been around somebody who you just wanted to work with?” an anonymous co-worker said. “That would be Lori Morris. She is just a great, well-rounded nurse. She doesn’t mind sharing her knowledge. She wants me to be just as good at my job as she is. That is huge, when you realize that she has been a nurse for over 39 years. That is a quite a bit of knowledge over the years. If you have ever seen how she builds personal relationships with our patients. They love her. She makes them feel like they are in the best place that they could have ever landed. She makes them feel special. By the time that they leave they feel like they received the best care they could have ever received. Most of all, they know she cares about them and what happens to them.
“As far as being a team member, she is the person that you want on your team if you want to win because of her knowledge base, her integrity and her grit. As far as I am concerned, she is one of the best nurses that this hospital has ever employed. She has taught me so much and continues to do so every single day that I work with her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.