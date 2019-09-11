PADUCAH —Nurse practitioner Alison Sasseen, APRN, recently joined oncologists Luis Concepcion, MD, Winston Chua, MD, and Obiageli Ezewuiro, MD, at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology.
Sasseen has more than 20 years of clinical experience, including more than 15 years as a family nurse practitioner in a hematology and oncology setting. She will manage inpatient and outpatient treatments, including chemotherapy regimens and related side effects.
She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Murray State University. She is a member of the International Honor Society of Nursing and the Oncology Nurses Society.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology is located in Suite 201 of the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, Baptist Health Paducah. The office phone is 270-554-0011.
