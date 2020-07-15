MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Ambulance Services was recently recognized for the second year in a row by the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS) and its Kentucky EMS for Children Program (KYEMSC), a Pediatric Recognition Program for going above and beyond requirements by the state for providing pediatric care.
To be recognized, an agency must designate a pediatric emergency care coordinator to ensure integration of the needs of pediatric patients into all aspects of emergency care, comply with national recommendations for pediatric equipment carried on the ambulance and engage in pediatric-focused community outreach activities plus continuing education and skill competencies for all EMTs and paramedics.
The department was also recently featured in the Kentucky Office of Rural Health magazine about their role in the Community Paramedic Program. This program extends the use of EMS professionals to provide non-emergency care to patients who might unnecessarily use 911 or emergency department services, or those who may be at risk of hospital readmission. They work with patients on discharge instructions, helping get prescriptions refilled, monitoring in order to prevent complications in patients, and to improve overall health outcomes.
“Our ambulance service goes above and beyond to serve the patients and our community. We are certainly proud to have an exceptional staff of EMTs and paramedics right here in Murray,” said Jerry Penner, CEO.
Earlier this year, the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services Department was recognized as the Department of the Quarter. The designation was selected by the MCCH administrative team based on patient satisfaction scores, departmental improvements and teamwork.
