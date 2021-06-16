MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Ambulance Service was recently recognized for receiving the 2021 KYEMSC Voluntary EMS Pediatric Recognition Program by the KY EMS for Children Advisory Committee and the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.
“We are excited that our ambulance service was recognized for going beyond what is required by the state in pediatric care for the third consecutive year. It’s a great recognition for our group,” said Marty Barnett, director of Ambulance Service.
KYEMSC developed the Voluntary EMS Pediatric Recognition Program to acknowledge EMS agencies who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to meeting the additional program requirements.
To be recognized, an agency must designate a pediatric emergency care coordinator to ensure integration of the unique needs of pediatric patients into all aspects of emergency care, comply with national recommendations for pediatric equipment carried on the ambulance and engage in pediatric-focused community outreach activities. There are also requirements for additional pediatric-related continuing education and annual demonstration of pediatric skill competency for all EMTs and paramedics.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital is a 152-licensed bed medical center located at 803 Poplar St. The hospital has been serving the medical and health care needs of the Western Kentucky area for over 100 years. Murray Hospital specializes in such major areas as women’s services, surgery, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, psychiatric services, emergency services and more. Murray-Calloway County Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency.
