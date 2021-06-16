MURRAY — The Cancer Program at Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently was granted a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS).
A facility receives the accreditation following an on-site evaluation by a physician surveyor. During the visit, staff demonstrate compliance with standards, which include: cancer committee leadership, cancer data management, clinical services, research, community outreach and quality improvement.
Receiving care at a CoC-accredited cancer program ensures the patient will have access to comprehensive care, a multi-specialty team approach to coordinate best treatment options, information about ongoing clinic trials, access to cancer-related information and support, a cancer registry that collects data on type and stage of cancers and treatment results with lifelong patient follow-up, ongoing monitoring and improvement of care and, most importantly, quality care close to home.
The Regional Cancer Center at MCCH offers radiation oncology and infusion therapy treatments Dr. Zuhair Ghanem. Dr. Bill Giese was also part of that effort until his death a few weeks ago.
The Regional Cancer Center represents a major investment in technology- offering the very latest in cancer treatments. If a cancer can be treated by radiation, then it can be treated here. If chemotherapy is required, specialized oncology nurses- under the direction of a medical oncologist- administer treatments in a comfortable, soothing environment. In this relaxed atmosphere, patients can sleep, read or watch TV in comfort. And when treatment is done, home is just minutes away.
For more information on cancer treatments through Radiation Oncology, call 270-762-1506. For more information on cancer treatments through Medical Oncology (Infusion Therapy), call 270-762-1597.
