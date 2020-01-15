MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Sandra McKinney as the December 2019 Employee of the Month. McKinney is the plant operations secretary at MCCH. She has served 20 years at MCCH.
McKinney’s co-workers shared these comments:
“Sandra comes to work every day with an attitude of gratefulness. She makes sure all the guys complete their in-services, flu shots, TB Skin Tests, fit tests, etc.
“She keeps them updated on their PTO accruals and sometimes even reminds them of birthdays and anniversaries.
“She takes every call that comes into the office with the same level of importance and addresses them or hands them off promptly and appropriately.
“If guys are not available, she even takes care of unlocking doors for food services and vendors.
“She assists with testing elevator emergency phones, elevator service issues and fire alarm documentation. I could spend a lot more time describing what Sandra does to make our department successful, but her attitude, caring nature and work ethic are what her special and a pleasure to work with.”
For more information contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381.
