MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Abby Dowdy, PsyD – Clinical Psychologist.
Dr. Dowdy obtained her Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in Clinical Psychology from Eastern Kentucky University and completed her Masters in Psychology from the University of Indianapolis. She obtained her undergraduate degrees in Psychology and Education from Transylvania University in Lexington, KY.
She most recently completed her Doctoral Internship/Residency and Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Health Psychology at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is licensed by the Kentucky Board of Psychology.
In her spare time, she enjoys relaxing and boating on Kentucky Lake with her family and her husband, Jon. She is an avid Murray State fan and you can usually find her in the stands at Racer basketball games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.